Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 8, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, pose for a group photo today during a volunteer at Camp Allen Elementary School for Norfolk Public Schools to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the third annual "Servicing our Schools Day" and included over 120 Sailors helping at 15 schools within Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda S. Kitchner)

