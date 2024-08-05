Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

NORFOLK, Va. – Over 120 Sailors assigned to commands in the Hampton Roads area volunteered at 15 schools throughout Norfolk Public Schools today to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the First Day of School.



In its third year, this event, called “Servicing Our Schools Day,” is a volunteer program partnership between the Navy and Norfolk Public Schools.



According to Camp Allen Elementary School Assistant Principal AnnMarie Gunter, the partnership helped ensure their teachers were fully prepared and focused for the First Day of School on Aug. 19. She also commented that everyone brought an uplifting energy to their duties.



“They are doing so much work with so much joy,” said Gunter. “We hear singing in the hallway as they are doing good work and I think that’s what they’re prepping our students for, to have a joyous opening to the school year.”



During the day, Sailors helped with moving furniture, painting, setting up classrooms, and completing any other tasks that individual schools and staffs voiced a need for assistance.



Chief Religious Program Specialist Samantha Greenley, assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, shared that she loves participating in community service activities and this opportunity allowed her to give back to other families with children heading back to school.



“I also have kids and so having that opportunity to help set them up, help set the kids up of our fellow servicemembers that go to these schools…for success in the next school year means a lot,” she said.



Along with Camp Allen Elementary School, Sailors also volunteered at: Sewells Point Elementary School, Suburban Park Elementary School, Camp E. W. Young, Richard Bowling Elementary School, Mary Calcott Elementary School, Chesterfield Academy, the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood, Little Creek Elementary School, W. H. Taylor Elementary School, Azalea Gardens Middle School, Ruffner Middle School, Lake Taylor School, Madison Alternative School, and Norview High School.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:44 Story ID: 478186 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’, by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.