    Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’ [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Kitchner  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 8, 2024) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Hampton Roads area, complete different tasks at Camp Allen Elementary School today to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the third annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Norfolk Public Schools and included over 120 Sailors helping at 15 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda S. Kitchner)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:42
    VIRIN: 240808-N-IY633-1037
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’ [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Kitchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

