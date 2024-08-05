Sailors volunteer throughout Norfolk to support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 8, 2024) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Hampton Roads area, complete different tasks at Camp Allen Elementary School today to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the third annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Norfolk Public Schools and included over 120 Sailors helping at 15 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda S. Kitchner)

