USO: For the people who serve

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun, right, and Senior Airman Jordan Gonzalez, AFN Spangdahlem Public Affairs specialists, look through USO Spangdahlem’s Take a Card, Send a Card stand at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug 8, 2024. USO Spangdahlem’s Take a Card, Send a Card program provides free postcards for military members, which can be mailed at no cost to members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

