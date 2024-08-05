U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Khalea Clements, 52nd Medical Group Public Health technician, reads a book in the USO reading room at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. USO Spangdahlem recently moved to the community commons, giving military members more space to do various activities and relax. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:24 Photo ID: 8580696 VIRIN: 240808-F-BK945-1031 Resolution: 7461x4974 Size: 6.14 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO: For the people who serve [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.