    USO: For the people who serve [Image 5 of 6]

    USO: For the people who serve

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Wakefield, 52nd Communications Squadron Cyber Systems Operations specialist, watches a movie in the theater room at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. USO Spangdahlem has a recently upgraded movie room, where military members can visit to unwind during the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

