    USO: For the people who serve [Image 4 of 6]

    USO: For the people who serve

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Wakefield, 52nd Communications Squadron Cyber Systems Operations specialist, plays foosball during a lunch break at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The USO has over 250 centers extending to countries on every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8580699
    VIRIN: 240808-F-BK945-1106
    Resolution: 8127x5418
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    airmen
    USO
    morale
    community

