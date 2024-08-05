U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Wakefield, 52nd Communications Squadron Cyber Systems Operations specialist, plays foosball during a lunch break at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The USO has over 250 centers extending to countries on every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8580699
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-BK945-1106
|Resolution:
|8127x5418
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO: For the people who serve [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.