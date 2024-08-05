Colleen Jennings, left, USO Center Operations coordinator and Oscar Pulido, USO Center Operations manager, pose for a photo at USO Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The USO has supported the military for over seven decades by connecting deployed military members to their families and executing various morale events around Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:24 Photo ID: 8580697 VIRIN: 240808-F-BK945-1033 Resolution: 6224x4149 Size: 4.24 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO: For the people who serve [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.