CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1063-- U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns and his wife Mrs. Theresa Carns pause for a picture after his change of responsibility ceremony where he relieved the outgoing CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton. The ceremony took place at the Frontier Conference Center on Fort Leavenworth, and is the formal transfer of authority from one Command Sergeant Major to the next. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead.

