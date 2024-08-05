CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Taylor Wead | FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1063-- U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC)...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Wead | FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1063-- U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns and his wife Mrs. Theresa Carns pause for a picture after his change of responsibility ceremony where he relieved the outgoing CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton. The ceremony took place at the Frontier Conference Center on Fort Leavenworth, and is the formal transfer of authority from one Command Sergeant Major to the next. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead. see less | View Image Page

A change of responsibility is a tradition within the military which symbolizes the relinquishment of leadership from one senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) to another with the passing of the colors.



Helton assumed duties as CAC’s command sergeant major on April 22, 2021, where he was responsible for the support and professional mentorship of multiple Command Sergeants Major and Sergeants Major across CAC subordinate and direct reporting commands.



“CSM Helton is a leader and a Soldier of character, skilled in focusing team efforts to achieve goals, and laser-focused on preparing Soldiers’ readiness for the Army of the future,” said Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commanding general of CAC and Fort Leavenworth. “His next assignment will see CSM Helton and his family going to U.S. Army Futures Command [AFC] in Austin, Texas, where he will serve as their next CSM, and I look forward to his continued success.”



During Helton's time as Command Sgt. Maj., he was personally responsible for building, developing, and leading inclusions of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) into NCO professional military education (PME). Helton also led the effort to identify data literacy and artificial intelligence requirements in enlisted PME to better prepare NCOs for future duties at echelon. Additionally, Helton spearheaded enlisted inclusion, planning, and implementation of career long assessments into PME and coordinated with AFC.



Carns, a native of Indiana, Pennsylvania, joined the Army in July 1992 as an Infantryman, and has served in every leadership position in Infantry from Team Leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Carns graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy, multiple service schools, and holds a Bachelor of Business Leadership in management from Trident University.



Carns transferred to CAC from Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, where he served as the U.S. Army First Corps Command Sgt. Maj.



“As your Command Sgt. Maj., my focus will be on welfare, readiness, and professional development” said Carns. “Together, we want to make sure that we’re prepared to meet the demands of our nation wherever, whenever we are called upon. Our mission is critical to providing professional Soldiers to support the forces,” said Carns.



The outgoing senior enlisted advisor stated his gratitude towards unit personnel and family members for their support and the work they’ve contributed to the unit’s mission.



“This tour has been rewarding for my family and me,” said Helton. “Everything that was accomplished, and will be accomplished is because of you - Soldiers, Army Civilian Professionals, Contractors, and your family members - dedicating your efforts to CAC’s mission, and that is how we will continue to be the most ready and resilient Army, now and in the future.”