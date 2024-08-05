CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1014-- (From left to right) Incoming U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns takes the unit colors during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Frontier Conference Center on Fort Leavenworth, Kanas. Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., CAC Commander presided over the ceremony and was assisted by CAC Operations Sgt. Maj. Timothy Nellesen. Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton transitioned his senior enlisted duties to Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns during the ceremony, and will be assigned to U.S. Army Futures Command for his next tour. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead.
