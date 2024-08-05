Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Taylor Wead 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1006-- Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) takes a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Stephen H. Helton, CAC CSM after presenting the Legion of Merit award at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Command Sgt. Maj. Helton received the end of tour award prior to his change of responsibility ceremony where he was relieved by the incoming CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead.

