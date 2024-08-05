CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1006-- Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) takes a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Stephen H. Helton, CAC CSM after presenting the Legion of Merit award at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Command Sgt. Maj. Helton received the end of tour award prior to his change of responsibility ceremony where he was relieved by the incoming CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead.

