Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Taylor Wead 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, 240806-A-OD829-1055-- U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, gave remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony where he relieved the outgoing CAC Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton. The ceremony took place at the Frontier Conference Center on Fort Leavenworth, and is the formal transfer of authority from one Command Sergeant Major to the next. U.S. Army photo by Taylor Wead.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8580004
    VIRIN: 240806-A-OD829-1055
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Wead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CAC Conducts Command Sergeants Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command Sergeant Major

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Army Leadership
    CSM Helton
    CAC CSM
    LTG Beagle
    CSM Carns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download