Garrison gains new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right foreground, commanding general for 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, left foreground, garrison commander, stand at attention during the playing of the 4th Inf. Div. and the Army songs at the conclusion of the garrison change of command Aug. 5, 2024, at Founders Field. Oksenvaag most recently served as deputy commander and chief of staff of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California.

