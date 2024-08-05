Garrison gains new commander

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, garrison commander, hands the unit...... read more read more Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, garrison commander, hands the unit colors to Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2024, on Founders Field as Maj. Gen. David Doyle, left, commanding general for 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and outgoing commander Col. Sean Brown look on. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag assumed command of the Fort Carson garrison from Col. Sean Brown during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2024, at Founders Field.



Presiding officer, Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, welcomed Oksenvaag and bid farewell to Brown.



“You’ve (Col. Oksenvaag) done remarkable things in the past, and I know you will invest the same passion, the same energy, the same professionalism and expertise into this entire community,” said Doyle. “Your team is excited to have you here and I’m looking forward to serving with you as we continue to face the challenges and enjoy the experience of being part of the Fort Carson community.”



Oksenvaag’s previous assignments include platoon leader and company executive officer with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry, at Fort Drum, New York; battalion A/S3 and rifle company commander with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry, at Baumholder, Germany; battalion and brigade S3 at 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson; battalion commander with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry, at Fort Bliss, Texas; Maneuver Task Force senior trainer, brigade staff senior trainer and deputy commander and chief of staff of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California.



Oksenvaag took to the podium to address the garrison staff for the first time.



“Fort Carson has a unique relationship and friendship with the Front Range and Southern Colorado communities,” said Oksenvaag. “I look forward to the continued partnership and friendship and building new opportunities together as we go forward and continue to make this place special for our Soldiers, Families, and civilians.”



Doyle highlighted Brown’s accomplishments while being the garrison commander.



“You (Col. Brown) and your team did these things, but your leadership was central in their success. Over the last two years, you led this garrison team in providing exceptional support to two different senior commanders; intergovernmental support agreements with community partners, which led Fort Carson to earn the 2022 Department of the Army Community Partnership Award and focused your efforts on the heart and soul of this garrison, always putting Soldiers, Families, and civilians first,” said Doyle.



Brown’s next assignment is deputy director of IMCOM Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Brown ended the change of command by saying goodbye to his garrison team.



“To the Mountain Post team, it has been my distinct honor to have served alongside you as your commander these last two years. You have risen to every mission and given it your best … always. I cannot thank you enough. I couldn’t have done this without you,” said Brown.