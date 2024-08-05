Garrison gains new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, garrison commander, hands the unit colors to Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2024, on Founders Field as Maj. Gen. David Doyle, left, commanding general for 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and outgoing commander Col. Sean Brown look on.

