    Garrison gains new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Garrison gains new commander

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, garrison commander, hands the unit colors to Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2024, on Founders Field as Maj. Gen. David Doyle, left, commanding general for 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and outgoing commander Col. Sean Brown look on.

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson
    Maj. Gen. David Doyle
    Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag
    Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen

