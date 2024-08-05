Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison gains new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Garrison gains new commander

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag addresses the garrison staff for the first time as the new garrison commander Aug. 5, 2024, at Founders Field. Oksenvaag most recently served as deputy commander and chief of staff of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California.

    This work, Garrison gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag

