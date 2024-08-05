Garrison gains new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag addresses the garrison staff for the first time as the new garrison commander Aug. 5, 2024, at Founders Field. Oksenvaag most recently served as deputy commander and chief of staff of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California.

