FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag addresses the garrison staff for the first time as the new garrison commander Aug. 5, 2024, at Founders Field. Oksenvaag most recently served as deputy commander and chief of staff of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 09:42
|Photo ID:
|8578244
|VIRIN:
|080521-A-PL044-1024
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS
