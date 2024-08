A salvage team member gathers the chain that will be used to attach the boat to the salvage airbag on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. Securing the airbag to the vessel with the chain ensures a safe and effective lifting operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

