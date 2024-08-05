Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike [Image 8 of 9]
HARPSWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES
08.06.2024
The salvage team diver prepares for the next phase of the Jacob Pike removal operation on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. Due to the risk of pollution, prior recovery efforts within the vessel have been limited. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)
|08.06.2024
|08.07.2024 20:54
|8577450
|240807-G-QN699-1438
|4783x3193
|3.91 MB
|HARPSWELL, MAINE, US
|6
|0
Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike