    Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike [Image 8 of 9]

    Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike

    HARPSWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The salvage team diver prepares for the next phase of the Jacob Pike removal operation on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. Due to the risk of pollution, prior recovery efforts within the vessel have been limited. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:54
    Location: HARPSWELL, MAINE, US
