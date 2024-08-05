Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike

The pilot house of the Jacob Pike, covered in marine growth and algae, reveals months of underwater accumulation on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. This buildup underscores the vessel's environmental impact and the necessity of its removal as a pollution threat and navigational hazard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:54 Photo ID: 8577448 VIRIN: 240807-G-QN699-1302 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.61 MB Location: HARPSWELL, MAINE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN