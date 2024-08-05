Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike [Image 6 of 9]
HARPSWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES
08.06.2024
The pilot house of the Jacob Pike, covered in marine growth and algae, reveals months of underwater accumulation on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. This buildup underscores the vessel's environmental impact and the necessity of its removal as a pollution threat and navigational hazard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8577448
|VIRIN:
|240807-G-QN699-1302
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|HARPSWELL, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
