    Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike [Image 6 of 9]

    Coast Guard Oversees Salvage Operations for Sunken Jacob Pike

    HARPSWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The pilot house of the Jacob Pike, covered in marine growth and algae, reveals months of underwater accumulation on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. This buildup underscores the vessel's environmental impact and the necessity of its removal as a pollution threat and navigational hazard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8577448
    VIRIN: 240807-G-QN699-1302
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: HARPSWELL, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

