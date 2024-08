The salvage team deploys marine salvage airbags to assist in the removal of the Jacob Pike on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. The vessel, built in 1949, sank during a winter storm and has since been a significant pollution threat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)

