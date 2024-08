The masts of the Jacob Pike stick out of the water, partially submerged and visible before salvage efforts begin, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Harpswell, Maine. An estimated 400 gallons of oily water mixture have already been removed, along with 11 marine batteries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson

