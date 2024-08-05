Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, incoming commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, salute the U.S. Flag to begin the U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Immediately following the change of command, Maj. Gen. Munera had his retirement ceremony to celebrate 33 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

