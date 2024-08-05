U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera relinquished command of U.S. Army Cadet Command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett during the Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Immediately following the change of command, Maj. Gen. Munera had his retirement ceremony to celebrate 33 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

