    U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera relinquished command of U.S. Army Cadet Command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett during the Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Immediately following the change of command, Maj. Gen. Munera had his retirement ceremony to celebrate 33 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
