U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, incoming commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, addresses the crowd for the first time as commanding general during the USACC Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Maj. Antonio Munera relinquished command of U.S. Army Cadet Command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

