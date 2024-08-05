U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, former commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, gives advice to second lieutenants attending his retirement ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. The ceremony celebrated Munera’s 33 years of service to the U.S. Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)
|08.06.2024
|08.07.2024 15:31
|8576845
|240807-A-KB023-7914
|4118x2312
|2.7 MB
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
