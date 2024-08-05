U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett August 7, 2024, at Fort Knox, Ky. Immediately following the change of command, Munera had his retirement ceremony to celebrate 33 years of service to the nation. | U.S. Army photo Jackson Huston

