U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Cadet Command conducted a change of command ceremony today on Brooks Field here at Fort Knox, where Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett assumed command from Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, who led Cadet Command with distinction since September 2022.



Barnett, who previously served as the commander of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Sembach, Germany, now brings his extensive experience and proven track record of leadership to his new role overseeing the Army’s Senior and Junior ROTC programs. His appointment marks a new chapter in advancing the mission of the command and developing the future leaders of the U.S. Army.



“Brig. Gen. Barnett is the perfect person to step up and fill the role as commanding general,” said Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commander of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox, who presided over the ceremony. “Barnett previously served as Cadet Command’s deputy commanding general and an instructor at West Point, so he knows what it looks like to invest in our future.”



Munera’s tenure was marked by significant achievements, including the creation of a “One ROTC” culture that increased collaboration between the Junior and Senior ROTC programs. Additionally, he implemented ROTC Reset 2030, which brought about the first significant change to the Senior ROTC footprint in two decades and opened ROTC access to more than 200,000 college students. In 2023, he brought the JROTC National Raider Challenge to Fort Knox, which showcased the Army installation to thousands of JROTC cadets competing for the national “Best Raider” title.



The change of command ceremony featured a formal passing of the colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility.



Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the 67th Army Inspector General, presided over Munera’s official retirement ceremony. Munera concluded a 33-year career, having held a variety of leadership positions ranging between platoon leader to commanding general.



“Andy, you can take solace in the fact that you lived a life that genuinely mattered to the world,” said Lt. Gen. Donna Martin. “When you look back on your career you should know that you gave everything you had to help whatever organization you were a part of to be the best it can possibly be. You should have no regrets.”



Following Martin’s remarks, Munera addressed the command for the last time and noted that his Army career has come full circle.



“In the summer of 1989, a brand-new cadet from Shippensburg University decided to give the Army a try and attended ROTC Basic Camp right here at Fort Knox. So, it’s fitting that my career ends here 33 years later.”



He then spoke directly to the dozens of recently commissioned second lieutenants who were participating in the ceremony.



“My hope for you is that in twenty or thirty years when you are retiring from the Army, it’s an emotional day and hard to say goodbye because leading and serving with soldiers has become your passion…and I hope that you all will have a family as loving and supportive as mine has been.”



Speaking directly to his family, he thanked his wife and children for their support.



“Now the words you have all been waiting for: I’m done.”