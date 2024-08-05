Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command smiles as the Change of Command Ceremony begins, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Immediately following the change of command, Munera had his retirement ceremony to celebrate 33 years of service to the nation. | U.S. Army photo Sarah Windmueller

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Change of Command
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett
    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera

