Junior Army ROTC Cadets from Mansfield High School, Mansfield, Tx., performed the color guard duties during the U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Maj. Antonio Munera relinquished command of U.S. Army Cadet Command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett and then retired after 33 years of service to the U.S. Army and the nation. | U.S. Army photo Sarah Windmueller

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 15:32 Photo ID: 8576821 VIRIN: 240807-A-PG511-6832 Resolution: 4108x2739 Size: 6.54 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.