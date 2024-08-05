Junior Army ROTC Cadets from Mansfield High School, Mansfield, Tx., performed the color guard duties during the U.S. Army Cadet Command Change of Command Ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Maj. Antonio Munera relinquished command of U.S. Army Cadet Command to Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett and then retired after 33 years of service to the U.S. Army and the nation. | U.S. Army photo Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8576821
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-PG511-6832
|Resolution:
|4108x2739
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires
