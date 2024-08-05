Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the Inspector General of the U.S. Army, presents a certificate of retirement to Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, former commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Munera’s retirement ceremony immediately followed the USACC Change of Command Ceremony. | U.S. Army photo Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8576822
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-PG511-7900
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires
No keywords found.