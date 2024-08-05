Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the Inspector General of the U.S. Army, presents a certificate of retirement to Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, former commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., August 7, 2024. Munera’s retirement ceremony immediately followed the USACC Change of Command Ceremony. | U.S. Army photo Sarah Windmueller

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8576822
    VIRIN: 240807-A-PG511-7900
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires
    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires
    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires
    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command welcomes new commander as Munera retires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Change of Command
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett
    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download