    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 6 of 6]

    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Dunn, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, performs a post-flight inspection on a KC-135
    Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. Crew chiefs play a crucial role in conducting pre-flight inspections and post-flight maintenance to guarantee aircraft safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8575822
    VIRIN: 240806-F-RI626-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    safety
    MacDill
    Tropical Storm Debby
    6th ARW
    Post-inspection

    OPTIONS

