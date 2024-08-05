U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Dunn, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, performs a post-flight inspection on a KC-135

Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. Crew chiefs play a crucial role in conducting pre-flight inspections and post-flight maintenance to guarantee aircraft safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8575822 VIRIN: 240806-F-RI626-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.