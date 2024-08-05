Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Dunn, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, carries engine protectors during a post-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. Post-flight inspections are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

Date Taken: 08.06.2024
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US