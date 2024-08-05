Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Dunn, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, carries engine protectors during a post-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. Post-flight inspections are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8575820
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-RI626-1009
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
