Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrea Shane Sanga, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, performs a post-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. The post-flight inspection is performed by several crew chiefs upon landing in order to ensure the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

