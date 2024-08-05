A KC-135 Stratotanker is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. MacDill relocated multiple aircraft from the 6th Air Refueling Wing for safe haven prior to Tropical Storm Debby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8575814
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-RI626-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.