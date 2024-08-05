Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calm after the storm: MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 3 of 6]

    Calm after the storm: MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 aircraft aircraft are shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 6, 2024. MacDill relocated multiple aircraft from the 6th Air Refueling Wing for safe haven prior to Tropical Storm Debby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8575819
    VIRIN: 240806-F-RI626-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calm after the storm: MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home
    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home
    Calm after the storm: MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home
    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home
    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home
    Calm after the storm : MacDill brings their KC-135 Stratotankers home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    safety
    MacDill
    Tropical Storm Debby
    6th ARW
    Post-inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download