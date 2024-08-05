Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 9 of 11]

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Toyoko Akutagawa, who has been volunteering as a dance instructor for Camp Zama for more than 50 years, dances to traditional Bon music at the 65th Bon Odori Festival held Aug. 3 at Camp Zama, Japan. (Photo by Momoko Shindo)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:48
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Bon Odori
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

