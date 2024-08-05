Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 2 of 11]

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Children pose for a photo in front of a fire truck at the 65th Bon Dance Festival held Aug. 3 at Camp Zama, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8575256
    VIRIN: 240803-A-HP857-9259
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 773.75 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 11 of 11], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Bon Odori
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download