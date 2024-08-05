Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – More than 15,000 people gathered to celebrate Japanese culture and share in a day of games, live entertainment, dancing and more during the 65th Bon Odori Festival held here Aug. 3.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force co-hosted the event, which USAG Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter said is meant to bring together and foster friendship between the military and Japanese communities.



“The Bon Odori festival is a very fun event because it is an opportunity to interact, share and learn about different parts of each other’s cultures,” Hunter said.



Hunter emphasized the significance of the longstanding festival, both from a historical standpoint and for the impact it has had on strengthening the relationship between the U.S. Army here and its host nation.



Hundreds of community members, including Hunter, learned the moves to the traditional Bon dances in the weeks leading up to the festival. The experience of dancing together on and around the large white and red tower on Camp Zama’s Rambler Field will create special memories that will last for decades and generations to come, the commander said.



“I think that represents the strength of our relationship,” Hunter said of the festival. “It’s all about being able to share our home with the local community and have a lot of fun.”



During a reception earlier in the day, Maj. Gen. David Womack, U.S. Army Japan commander, gave special recognition to the Zama Women’s Association members who have dedicated countless hours over the years to help teach the Army community the traditional dances.



They included Toyoko Akutagawa, who has volunteered for more than 50 years, and Masako Kawasaki, who has volunteered for more than 20 years.



“Thanks for sharing your culture with us,” Womack said while leading a round of applause for the special guests.



Capt. Chase Martin, assigned to I Corps (Forward), is a newcomer to Japan and said attending the festival and interacting with the Japanese visitors offered him an immersive cultural experience.



Martin, like Womack, praised the dance instructors and the volunteers who helped dress him in his yukata, a lightweight kimono worn during the summer, as being incredibly supportive and helping him to fully enjoy his first major cultural event since coming to Japan.



“Being thrown into [the festivities] just two weeks after arriving has been amazing,” Martin said. “The dance lessons [were] a great way to connect with the local community.”



Martin said performing the Bon dance onstage in front of a large crowd was initially a bit nerve-wracking, but despite that he formed a sense of camaraderie among the other dancers in his group who helped him through the performance.



The festival is a great way to bring two communities together, welcome guests to the installation, and share in each other’s cultures, which is “what it’s all about,” Martin said.



“It’s about being part of this experience, and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said.



Local resident Kanako Yamakuma returned to the festival for the second straight year, saying she had so much fun last year that she was eager to share the experience with her other family members whom she brought with her this year.



“My family and I enjoyed the festival to the fullest,” Yamakuma said. “We’d like to come back next year, and I would like to see more open-post events like this.”



Bon Odori has been celebrated throughout Japan in midsummer for more than 500 years as a Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. As part of most Bon Odori festivities, a Bon tower is erected and people dance to traditional folk songs on the tower or in a circle around it.



There are three open-post festivals held annually on Camp Zama, and Bon Odori is one of the largest in terms of attendance.

