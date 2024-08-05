The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s combined unit team, “Himawari,” one of 17 teams that danced during the 65th Bon Odori Festival held Aug. 3 at Camp Zama, Japan, poses for a group photo at the Bon tower. (Photo by Kei Sasaki)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8575262
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-QU164-6972
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|929.18 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 11 of 11], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival
No keywords found.