The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s combined unit team, “Himawari,” one of 17 teams that danced during the 65th Bon Odori Festival held Aug. 3 at Camp Zama, Japan, poses for a group photo at the Bon tower. (Photo by Kei Sasaki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8575262 VIRIN: 240803-A-QU164-6972 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 929.18 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 11 of 11], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.