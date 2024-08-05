Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8575258 VIRIN: 240803-A-HP857-8700 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 469.53 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama celebrates Japanese culture, fosters friendship during 65th Bon Odori Festival [Image 11 of 11], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.