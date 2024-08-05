Col. Jason Horn, commander of the 139th Mission Support Group, Missouri Air National Guard, shakes hands with Col. Barrett Golden, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Golden relinquished command of the 139th Mission Support Group to Horn.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
This work, Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Janae Masoner