Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group

Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, talks to Airmen of the 139th Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Col. Barrett Golden relinquished command of the 139th Mission Support Group to Col. Jason Horn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

