    Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Jason Horn, commander of the 139th Mission Support Group, Missouri Air National Guard, talks to Airmen of the 139th Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Horn assumed command of the 139th Mission Support Group after he previously served as the 139th Medical Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

