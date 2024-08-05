Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group [Image 2 of 6]

    Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Barrett Golden, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, accepts a gift from the 139th Mission Support Group after relinquishing command during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Golden has served many command roles including commandant of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    ANG
    change of command

