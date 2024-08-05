Col. Barrett Golden, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, accepts a gift from the 139th Mission Support Group after relinquishing command during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Golden has served many command roles including commandant of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8573308 VIRIN: 240803-Z-FP794-1037 Resolution: 1364x2050 Size: 430.51 KB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.