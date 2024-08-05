Medical Group commander assumes command of Mission Support Group

Col. Jason Horn, commander of the 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, assumes command of the 139th Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug 3, 2024. Horn previously served as the 139th Medical Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

