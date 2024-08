Cpt. Sammy Sullivan helps U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team capture the bronze medal

U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, bottom row, third from right, celebrates the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team's 2024 Summer Olympics bronze medal during the medal ceremony July 30 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. COURTESY USA RUGBY. Follow USA Rugby on Facebook, @usarugby on Instagram and @USARugby on X

