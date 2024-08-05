Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpt. Sammy Sullivan of Army WCAP helps Team USA Rugby win bronze medal [Image 4 of 5]

    Cpt. Sammy Sullivan of Army WCAP helps Team USA Rugby win bronze medal

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, scores a try during the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team's victory over Japan in pool play July 28 at Stade de France. COURTESY USA RUGBY. Follow USA Rugby on Facebook, @usarugby on Instagram and @USARugby on X

